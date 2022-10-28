Rain today gives way to spooky sunshine by Halloween

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Heavy rain, isolated strong storms and gusty winds make Friday, Oct. 28 a First Alert Weather Day. But don't worry, it's not a weekend washout.

The weather system that brought all the rain will continue to spin through North Texas in the afternoon and evening, giving way to some steady and, at times, heavy rain. CBS 11 meteorologists expect about 1-2 inches of rain from this system, which could produce some localized flooding here and there. Showers are also possible at night, but the coverage of rain will begin to decrease.

By Saturday morning, a few early morning showers are possible, then a slow, slow clearing through the day as low pressure moves away from the area.

So, don't expect much sunshine at all. It will likely be mostly/partly cloudy by afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Sunshine is in the forecast for Sunday. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Halloween looks great and spooky with warm weather perfect for little ghosts and ghouls.

Highs will be in the mid 70s. The weather around trick-or-treat time will be mostly clear.