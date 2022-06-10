First Alert Weather Day extended into Saturday and Sunday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The CBS11 Weather Team is putting you on alert to a stretch of triple digit heat in the forecast. This is the reason for issuing a First Alert Weather Day starting Friday and continuing through Sunday.

A Heat Advisory will go into effect for North Texas starting at 12 PM Saturday and continuing through at least 7 PM Sunday. Heat index values will be as high as 108° during peak heating hours in the afternoons, so exercise extreme caution when outside.

With high pressure in control of our weather for the foreseeable future, little relief is in sight. The most serious of the heat will be this weekend though, so please stay weather aware!