First Alert Weather Day extended into Saturday and Sunday

By Erin Moran

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The CBS11 Weather Team is putting you on alert to a stretch of triple digit heat in the forecast. This is the reason for issuing a First Alert Weather Day starting Friday and continuing through Sunday.

A Heat Advisory will go into effect for North Texas starting at 12 PM Saturday and continuing through at least 7 PM Sunday.  Heat index values will be as high as 108° during peak heating hours in the afternoons, so exercise extreme caution when outside.

With high pressure in control of our weather for the foreseeable future, little relief is in sight. The most serious of the heat will be this weekend though, so please stay weather aware!

Erin Moran

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on June 10, 2022 / 4:34 PM

