First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday due to threat of heavy rain and storms

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 meteorologists have declared Friday a First Alert Weather Day for North Texas due to the threat of heavy rain and storms.

Cloud coverage will increase Thursday but North Texas should remain dry with highs in the low/mid 70s. It'll be a cool start with 40s and low 50s, so make sure to at least have an extra layer on for the morning.

Weather conditions Friday morning will cause a messy commute as a line of storms moves from west to east. The main threat from this is heavy rain and some strong winds.

After our initial morning round of rain, more on/off rain is expected in the afternoon and evening. A widespread 1"-2" of rain is expected, with localized higher amounts possible. Some minor flooding, especially in poor drainage areas, will be possible.

Regardless of rain in the afternoon and evening, it's going to be cloudy and cold. The high, around midnight, will be 61°.

As the line of rain moves through in the morning, temps will fall into the 50s and the clouds and reinforcing cold air (with a north wind at 10-20 mph) will keep temps hovering in the 50s in the afternoon.

Some showers will linger Saturday morning to the east, but clouds and rain should clear out in the afternoon.