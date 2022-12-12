Watch CBS News
Local News

First Alert Weather: Damaging winds and hail move into DFW overnight

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS DFW

First Alert Weather: Damaging winds and hail move into DFW overnight
First Alert Weather: Damaging winds and hail move into DFW overnight 03:37

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A First Alert Weather Day has been issued as damaging winds and hail is expected to move into North Texas during the morning commute.

What we are watching: Damaging winds and hail the primary threats, quick spin tornadoes a small risk.

The weather-worry starts after midnight. The winds will really start to howl overnight and during the morning:

unknown.png
CBS DFW

We'll see the threat start after midnight in our west, northwest area of North Texas:

unknown-1.png
CBS DFW

By early morning and up to noon, the risk is over North Texas:

unknown-2.png
CBS DFW

We are expecting a line of strong storms to arrive in the Metroplex during the morning commute. Damaging winds will be the primary threat, but hail and even weak, short-lived tornadoes are possible. 

unknown-3.png
CBS DFW

These storms will be moving west to east and are expected to exit north Texas by early afternoon. The risk of severe weather is higher in our eastern counties than over the Metro area:

unknown-4.png
CBS DFW

Winds over 60mph are possible. Hail 1" or larger is the 2nd highest risk:

unknown-5.png
CBS DFW

The storms should move out by early afternoon. We'll likely see some sunshine by end of day. A second front moves across us on Wednesday, this one comes from the cold north. Expect much colder days rest of the week as we finally get a dry spell in December. This cold air is expected to stay in place across Christmas.

unknown-6.png
CBS DFW
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010. He came to North Texas from Nashville, where he spent the past 11 years, most recently as the morning meteorologist at WKRN-TV. His career has also taken him to Kansas City, Mo., where he was the senior meteorologist at KSHB-TV.

First published on December 12, 2022 / 4:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.