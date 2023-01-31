At least 3 boats destroyed, 2 damaged after fire at Lake Ray Hubbard
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple boats caught on fire at Lake Ray Hubbard on Monday.
Dallas Fire-Rescue said they were dispatched to the fire at 5:33 p.m. at Chandler's Landing.
The fire completely destroyed at least three boats and caused damage to two others, DFR said. The dock also sustained severe damage during the incident.
No injuries were reported and there's no word on what the cause was.
