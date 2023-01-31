At least 3 boats destroyed, 2 damaged after fire at Lake Ray Hubbard

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple boats caught on fire at Lake Ray Hubbard on Monday.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said they were dispatched to the fire at 5:33 p.m. at Chandler's Landing.

Multiple boats on fire at Chandlers Landing in Rockwall this evening pic.twitter.com/MC7Z1FiS4A — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) January 31, 2023

The fire completely destroyed at least three boats and caused damage to two others, DFR said. The dock also sustained severe damage during the incident.

No injuries were reported and there's no word on what the cause was.