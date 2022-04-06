Fire engulfs West Texas railroad tracks, high winds fan flames

WEST TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials joined ranchers, firefighters and volunteers to contain a fire along the railroad tracks West of Marathon.

It happened the morning of April 6.

Brewster County Deputies, along with the Marathon Volunteer Fire Department, Alpine Volunteer Fire Department and Texas A&M Forest Service responded.

The fire was quickly contained, despite high winds and dry conditions.

Union Pacific crews will begin repairs, to restore service to the tracks as soon as possible.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.