Watch CBS News

Fire engulfs West Texas railroad tracks, high winds fan flames

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

Your Wednesday Afternoon Headlines, April 06, 2022 02:52

WEST TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials joined ranchers, firefighters and volunteers to contain a fire along the railroad tracks West of Marathon.

slate-copy.jpg
Union Pacific crews will begin repairs, to restore service to the tracks as soon as possible.  Brewster County Sheriff's Office

It happened the morning of April 6. 

Brewster County Deputies, along with the Marathon Volunteer Fire Department, Alpine Volunteer Fire Department and Texas A&M Forest Service responded.

The fire was quickly contained, despite high winds and dry conditions. 

Union Pacific crews will begin repairs, to restore service to the tracks as soon as possible. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

First published on April 6, 2022 / 12:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.