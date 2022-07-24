Watch CBS News
Fight at Dallas event escalates into shooting, leaving 1 dead, 3 injured

By CBS DFW Staff

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One man was killed in Dallas after a fight on Sunday morning escalated into a shooting.

Police said their preliminary investigation found that four men got into a brawl at an event taking place at 3638 Cortez Drive. The fight spilled out into the alley, and someone pulled out a gun. Four male victims were shot.

Officers responded to the scene after a shooting call came in at about 3:03 a.m. When they arrived, they found that one of the victims had died. The three others were taken to the hospital.

One of the victims is in critical condition, and the two others are in stable condition.

Police have not released any of the identities of the victims, nor any suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

First published on July 24, 2022 / 3:07 PM

