Festival of Lights brings families in the community together

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The holidays are a potentially tough time for families struggling to make ends meet. To help those who may fall into that category, a Dallas neighborhood is bringing together families from around the world for one night of free holiday fun.

"Just seeing everybody pouring out of their houses, of course with COVID everybody had to stay in," said organizer Janet Morrison-Lane, the executive director of the Vickery Meadow Youth Development Foundation.

It may have been a school night but kids in the Vickery Meadow neighborhood of Dallas were treated to a night out filled with sweets, holiday goodies and a chance to meet Santa.

"It's special for everybody, running around you know being free," said Aldana Kidne.

For many of the new immigrants, and refugees who live in this community money can be tight. Vickery Meadow's poverty rate is above the national average. Organizers hope this event can connect them with resources right in their community.

"Our economy, the way it is, we don't know what's coming next," said Morrison-Lane. "Rent has gone up a lot in this neighborhood over the last few months so just the opportunity to make it available."

Katie Irwin a nurse with HHM Health which runs a clinic in the neighborhood is helping to hand out dental hygiene kits.

"If they're having to make decisions between buying food for their family and healthcare then every little bit helps with improving their health," said Irwin.

Vanessa Ramirez came out to enjoy the evening with her friends and new baby.

"It feels very good because everybody just gets together and have a little good time," said Ramirez.

The Vickery Meadow Festival of Lights was started five years ago as a way to celebrate the rich diversity of this neighborhood.

"It's a good way to bring everybody together," said Ramirez. "I think it's a very good opportunity for every kid to make friends with different ethnicities."

It's that rich melting pot of this community that makes this holiday celebration special for so many.