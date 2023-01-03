Feeling sick? Allergies could be to blame

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you're feeling miserable right now, allergies could be to blame. Cedar fever season is in full swing in North Texas.

It's the time of year mountain cedars like the Ashe juniper start releasing pollen.

"It gets blown around by wind," said Karl Flocke, a woodland ecologist for Texas A&M Forest Service. "We inhale it, and that'll cause an allergic reaction."

The North Texas Pollen Station is reporting a high concentration of cedar pollen for Tuesday. For many people, that means runny noses, itchy eyes, and sneezing.

The timing can be confusing, since cedar fever season comes right in the middle of cold and flu season. Symptoms can be similar to COVID-19 symptoms as well.

"Typically, for allergies, we're going to see more of the itchy, runny eyes, watery nose, and a lot of more of the clear drainage," said Dr. Christina Huddleston with North Texas Allergy and Associates. "You're going to get a lot more sneezing as well."

And even though it's called cedar fever, if your temperature is high, pollen's probably not the cause.

"Then it is important to talk to your primary care doctor, allergist so you can get tested," Dr. Huddleston said.

If you are experiencing an allergic reaction to the cedar pollen, you can help manage the symptoms with over-the-counter medications or antihistamines.

"On days where pollen levels are high, avoiding time spent outside can help to reduce your exposure and inside, making sure that you've got a good clean air filter in your air conditioning unit," Flocke said.

He recommends wearing a face mask as well to help physically keep the pollen out of your respiratory system.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, pollen production reaches its peak in mid-January, before slowly tapering off by the beginning of March.