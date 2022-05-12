Feds bust alleged drug operation in Tulia, 10 charged

TULIA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Eight alleged methamphetamine traffickers were arrested in Tulia, Texas on May 10 in a federal operation called "Tulia Takedown." Two more who were already in custody have also been charged.

Authorities said the operation was conducted by the FBI's Dallas Field Office with the help of the Amarillo Police Department, Tulia Police Department, Texas DPS, and Randall County Sheriff's Office.

During the bust, agents and officers seized five firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammo, 1.4 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.6 pounds of marijuana, and 93 Xanax pills.

The ten defendants were charged in an eight count indictment unsealed Thursday:

Manuel Socorro Urenda, aka "Bossman," charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Jamie Catina Haddock, aka "Jamie Hurt," charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Gilbert Lee Basaldua, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Santiago James Carrasco (already in custody), charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Rojelio "Roy" Reyes, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Gabriel Trevino, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Raul Mancha Montoya, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Lydia Delgado Hawthorne, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Jim Bob Been, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Cayetano Vela Medrano (already in custody), charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

"FBI Dallas' criminal investigative focus is to target any criminal enterprise that drives violence and threatens to destroy neighborhoods, from rural towns to sprawling cities," said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno. "Through our extensive partnerships and task forces we're sending a direct message to offenders that committing continual criminal incidents will not be tolerated, and that we will deploy our collective strength to ensure the safety and security of our communities."

If convicted, Urenda and Haddock face up to life in federal prison. The other defendants face up to 20 years.