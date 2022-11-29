FC Dallas hosts World Cup watch party, fans get knock out view as USA defeats Iran

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The U.S. Men's National Team will advance to the knock-out stage of the FIFA World Cup after winning Tuesday's match against Iran.

Toyota Stadium CBS 11 News

"This is huge," said Melody Hollady, who went to the FC Dallas Watch Party at Toyota Stadium. "I don't know who to go for. I'm all American, yet I'm all Persian - so I'm really torn."

Hollady and her husband Bobby had to play hooky to see how the Tuesday afternoon match would unfold.

"We rearranged our schedules," she said. "We are unavailable today."

Hundreds of other North Texas soccer fans had the same idea.

"The spirit of bringing everyone together for one particular thing, to cheer on your country," Gemar Johnston said. "We're here to celebrate America and also our win."

It's a victory fans have been waiting for for years, after the USMNT failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

"To be able to come back with a young squad and to be able to advance this year would be huge," Bobby Holladay. "It would be huge for the program, huge for the country."

These fans have high hopes for the team not just in this year's tournament, but looking ahead to 2026.

"I've already started a paper chain and a savings account," Bobby Holladay said.

In four years, fans won't be stuck watching from afar on a big screen TV. North Texas was already selected to host several World Cup games.