Shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood leaves 1 dead

By Giles Hudson

/ CBS DFW

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a shooting in a west Fort Worth neighborhood.

The call came in just after 7:45 p.m. on Panay Way Drive located just west of I-35 and Westpoint Boulevard. 

Police say when they arrived at the scene, there were three victims.

There is no word yet on the cause.

We've reached out to Fort Worth PD for more information.

January 4, 2023

