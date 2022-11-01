Watch CBS News
Fatal multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-30 in Garland

By Raegan Scharfetter

**This story will be updated as more information becomes available**

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- All westbound lanes of I-30 in Garland are closed following a fatal multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Police advise commuters to find an alternate route as the highway will be closed for multiple hours.

First published on November 1, 2022 / 9:48 AM

