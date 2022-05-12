Family says Texas man killed by police was shot in back of neck

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Ben Crump, the attorney for the family of a Black man fatally shot last month by police in Texas, says an independent autopsy shows the 29-year-old was shot in the back of his neck.

According to Houston police, Jalen Randle was shot April 27 as he exited a vehicle. Police said he was being pursued because he was wanted on three felony warrants.

Houston police have confirmed it was Officer Shane Privette who pulled the trigger. As a matter of standard operating procedure Privette has been placed on administrative leave and the incident is being investigated.

"The witnesses have said that he got out of the car and was running away. We believe the body cameras will all show it," attorney Crump said at a news conference.

The lawyer called on police to immediately release the body camera footage. Police said May 11 that the footage will be released within 30 days of the shooting but didn't give a specific release date.

The Harris County medical examiner's office lists Randle's cause of death as a gunshot wound to the neck, but its full autopsy hasn't been released.

Police say officers tried to pull over a vehicle after seeing Randle get into its passenger seat, but the driver didn't stop till officers eventually blocked its path.

Police say Randle then exited and an officer shot him. Police say Randle was in possession of a bag with a gun in it.