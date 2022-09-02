Family of victims in Fort Worth shooting speak out for the first time

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - After losing two of their loved ones last weekend, a local family is speaking out for the first time.

Three children were shot in a Forth Worth neighborhood on Sunday.

"It's hard to express when somebody comes to where you live and takes away someone that you love," mother Tijuana West said. "They didn't just take one of our babies, they took two."

West said she can't even describe the pain after her son and nephew were killed. 17-year-old Jamarrien Monroe and his cousin, 5-year-old Rayshard Scott died after they were shot while standing in front of their house.

"My son loves to crack jokes, you would have to really get to know him, but once you know him… to know him, you love him," West said.

"Rayshard, bubbly, energetic, loved to play wrestling with my grandson, the 18-month-old, and his 8-year-old brother, or anybody."

Monroe's 18-year-old son Jhacari was also shot and injured.

"He's doing okay, still traumatized from the event," West said. "Any loud noises, sudden noises, it scares him."

Police said a car drove to the 5800 Block of Steel Dust Drive and started shooting into a crowd of people in front of the house and drove away.

"If anyone does know anything, just be loving and caring and kind enough to say something," West said.

West said all they want is an arrest and answers.

"It would mean a lot to us as a family, just to know who and why," West said. "Like, they were only 17 and 5, so that's a lot to process."

Now Jhacari, who goes by Cari for short, has to grow up without his father. The family said they're working to get him some counseling to help him get through this.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Worth police.