Fair trial not possible in Tarrant County, Aaron Dean's attorneys tell judge

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Attorneys for Aaron Dean spent hours playing dozens of video clips for a judge Monday, arguing the huge volume of media attention is evidence the former police officer can't possibly receive a fair trial in Tarrant County, for shooting and killing Atatiana Jefferson in 2019.

The clips included stories from local television networks, from the time the shooting happened, through protests, funerals and criminal case developments over the next two and a half years. They also included a number of videos still hosted online, including entire city press conferences, the police body camera video of the shooting, and clips of people calling for Dean to be killed.

Dean's team made the change of venue request late last year, but Judge David Hagerman put off hearing the motion until closer to the trial, which is scheduled to start May 16.

Hours of additional video is expected to be shown when the hearing continues Tuesday, including more than five hours of video from CBS 11 News.

Dean's team also submitted a motion Monday for another delay in the trial. They said the received three major pieces of discovery evidence from the state that they need more time to go through. One of the items was around 50 pages of psychological testing data they said may require hiring an expert to review.

In addition, Dean's lead attorney Jim Lane, who was not at the hearing Monday, is undergoing what the motion calls "serious health issues." He has not been able to participate in pre-trial preparation, according to the motion, and they do not know when he may be able to return to work.