Fair Park Fourth returns after 2 year hiatus

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The popular Fair Park Fourth event makes its triumphant return on Independence Day this July after a two-year hiatus.

The festivities are scheduled to take place on Monday, July 4 from 4:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Some of the activities featured at the event, which is free and open to the public, include fireworks, hands-on activities for kids, local vendors, live music from the United States Air Force Band, entertainment, food truck, and other concessions.

Of course, it wouldn't be July 4 without fireworks. Fair Park Fourth will light up the skies with a show, which can be watched from across Fair Park or from inside Cotton Bowl Stadium.

In addition to the Fair Park Fourth activities, families will be able to visit some of Fair Park's other attractions, including the African American Museum, Children's Aquarium, and Texas Discovery Gardens.

More information is available on Fair Park's website.