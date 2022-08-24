Watch CBS News
Eye on Politics: The candidates for Texas Governor share their visions

By Jack Fink

Eye on Politics: The candidates for Texas Governor share their visions 01:09:08

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM ) -   In this episode of Eye on Politics, Jack Fink sits down with the major candidates for governor, Republican incumbent Greg Abbott and Democratic nominee Beto O'Rourke. 

Each candidate touches on their plan for school safety, the economy, and the future of the power grid. Both candidates also make their pitch as to why they should get your vote in November.

One-on-one with Governor Greg Abbott (R): 

Jack Fink's one-on-one interview with Gov. Greg Abbott 14:31

One-on-one with democratic nominee for Governor Beto O'Rourke: 

Jack Fink's one-on-one with gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke 13:56

Jack also learned midterm election strategies from both Texas party chairs, Republican party chair Matt Rinaldi and Democratic party chair Gilberto Hinojosa. Watch both interviews in the video player at the top of this page. 

Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 pm on CBS News DFW.

Jack Fink
Jack-Fink_cbsdfw.jpg

Jack Fink covers politics for KTVT-TV CBS 11 and has been with the station since September 2003.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 9:30 PM

