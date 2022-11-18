Eye on Politics: Political focus shifts from 2022 to 2024

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - We are less than two weeks removed from Election Day 2022, but already many are looking toward 2024. In this week's episode of Eye on Politics (original air date: Nov. 17), political reporter Jack Fink speaks with Dallas Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson (D- Texas 30th District), who was honored in Washington D.C. this week. Jack also breaks down former President Donald Trump's big announcement.

Eye on 2024

The 2024 race for the White House is now underway -- just a week after the 2022 midterm elections. Former President Donald Trump announced that he's running for the White House for a third time. He made the announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday night:

"I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States. America's comeback starts right now."

His speech came after he filed papers with the Federal Election Commission that he's an official candidate.

But not all Republicans who supported him in 2016 and 2020 are backing him right away this time. Southern Methodist University political science professor Matthew Wilson told Jack Fink that Trump enters this campaign in a substantially weakened position.

"I think the underperformance of his preferred candidates during the midterm elections has really caused a lot of thought in the Republican party that it's time to put the Trump era behind them," he said.

Even some who approve of Trump's legacy may be looking for an alternative:

"They like a lot of things Trump did, they like some of the policies that are associated with the Trump administration," Wilson said. "But they're tired of the circus."

Still, Wilson said Trump remains a formidable opponent:

"He has a lot of supporters within the Republican party and particularly in the grassroots base."

No word yet on when other Republicans will enter the primary. Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn said they will support the Republican nominee, but that candidates need to go through the primary process.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said on Facebook that Trump is the candidate Democrats fear most in 2024.

And Attorney General Ken Paxton already tweeted his endorsement.

Donald J. Trump's efforts to secure our borders, project strength across the globe, expand economic opportunity, & protect our freedoms put our nation back on track. I am proud to endorse his campaign for President so that he can once again put America First & heal our nation. pic.twitter.com/eZwrwHhcS1 — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) November 16, 2022

More political headlines around Texas

In other political headlines around Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott sent President Joe Biden a letter this week saying the state is increasing its efforts to prevent illegal immigration.

The governor told the president he must reinstate policies or implement new ones that will enforce U.S. immigration laws. Abbott invoked a clause in the U.S. Constitution that he says will help further protect against what he calls an "invasion" by the Mexican drug cartels.

The governor also directed the Department of Public Safety and the Military Department to use every available tool and strategy to secure the border.

Also this week, a federal judge ruled that the federal government can no longer use Title 42 to quickly remove people who cross into the U.S. illegally. The Trump administration implemented the rule during the COVID-19 pandemic. The judge is giving the Biden administration five weeks to end the policy.

Texas also sent a bus of migrants to Philadelphia for the first time. Other buses have left Texas for New York City, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

At the Texas State Capitol, state lawmakers have started filing hundreds of bills for the upcoming legislative session set to begin in January. Among the issues addressed in the bills filed: property tax relief, abortion, guns and education.

The end of an era in D.C.

Dallas Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, a political trailblazer who inspired women of color, and women in general, to run for office, is set to retire at the end of the year after three decades on Capitol Hill.

Congress unveiled an official portrait of Johnson Thursday, who in 2019 became the first African-American and woman to chair the House Committee on science, space and technology.

During the event Thursday afternoon on Capitol Hill, she also received a plaque that President Joe Biden sent of the CHIPS and Sciences Act she helped pass to boost semiconductor chip production in the U.S.

Johnson said former President Bill Clinton couldn't attend, but had called to congratulate her Wednesday.

Surrounded by members of Congress, family, friends, and other supporters, Johnson said, "I cannot tell you what this day has been to me."

Dignitaries described her as a trailblazer, and a quiet, yet powerful member of Congress, who championed STEM education (science, technology, engineering and math) for girls and for minority students.

Among those praising her, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, "I love bragging about Eddie Bernice because she has been so devoted to science, to education for science, STEM, for all of that."

North Texas business leader Ross Perot Jr., who donated the most money for the portrait, told Johnson, "You've made this nation better. You've made our state better, and you certainly made Dallas-Fort Worth a stronger region."

In an interview Thursday, Johnson told Jack the message she hopes the ceremony sends.

"It really does mean a lot, and hopefully it means a lot more to young girls," she said. "Science, research, STEM education is still the forefront of our future in this nation and so I hope it will impact some young people."

