Explosion blows out part of home in Plano

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An explosion has blown out part of a home in Plano. 

The home is located in the 3700 block of Shantara Lane, west of Preston Road and north of Parker Road. 

A fire department spokesman said no one was home at the time of the explosion. The force of the explosion blew out one side of the home. 

Gas and electricity at the home have been shut off, but there's no word if natural gas was to blame for the blast. 

This story is developing.

First published on July 20, 2022 / 10:03 PM

