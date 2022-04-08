Experts warn complacency could be kindling for Texas wildfires

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - With red flag warnings expected to continue over the next several days, experts warned that complacency could be kindling for even more Texas wildfires.

"I know we sound like a broken record," said Adam Turner with the Texas A&M Forest Service. "But don't get complacent."

The forest service is already staging firefighters in extremely dry areas that have the potential for a spark to turn into a fast-moving fire. They're urging everyone from the small towns to big cities to avoid doing anything that could provide that spark.

"Like you think wildfire happens in large ranches, you know 200 acres, a 10-acre city park with a lot of grass and brush is just as likely to have a wildfire occur," explained Turner. "And as a matter of fact, the vast majority of wildfires in Texas occur within two miles of a community. Nine out of 10 wildfires in Texas are caused by humans. So, where there's a large concentration of humans, there's going to be fires."

Turner said agency staffers monitor drought conditions and moisture levels to determine where pre-emptive protection is needed. Right now, strike force firefighter teams are being staged in the Waco area.

"So, the Waco area has gotten less moisture in the past couple of weeks then say North Texas and kind of the DFW area," said Turner. "A lot of what we're doing is monitoring where moisture falls and what the moisture content of what we call fuel."

And in spite of recent rainfall, experts said there's still plenty of dry fuel in North Texas.

"Obviously, we have some green grass on the ground here, even the soil is a little wet from the rain. But we have a lot of dormant vegetation still," said Brandon Barth, Deputy Chief at the Flower Mound Fire Department, "and that's several feet off the ground, and that's the light flashy fuel that's going to carry a fire very quickly."

Barth said Flower Mound firefighters are among those working on strike teams across the state, helping to keep the fires from spreading. "Being able to step up and go on those deployments where you're helping not only fellow Texans, but we've sent guys to California several times, but helping those in their time of need, something we all strive for."

He, too, urged homeowners to clear away dry vegetation from around their homes and avoid anything that could ignite a fire, saying wherever there are fires, that puts homes and firefighters at risk.

"It's a team effort," said Barth.