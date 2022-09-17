Everman police arrest 2, seize gun outside of high school football game thanks to tip

EVERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Thanks to a tip, a Tarrant County Sheriff's deputy and the Everman Police Department were able to stop a possible threat to a high school football game on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said that on Sept. 16, an off-duty deputy received a credible tip about a threat to the Everman High School Homecoming football game.

The deputy went back into service and went to Everman to help find the suspect. He passed on the information to Everman police, who dispatched additional units to assist the officers already assigned to the game who were providing security.

Near the Everman High School football stadium, officers spotted a vehicle that matched the description given in the tip. They conducted a traffic stop and detained three people inside of the car.

An AR-15 style gun and a 60-round magazine - both of which the suspect had allegedly purchased earlier that day - were both recovered as well.

Two suspects aged 18 and 17 were arrested and have been charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm in a prohibited place. A 10-year-old passenger was picked up by a parent.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office and Everman police are still investigating.