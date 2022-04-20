Evacuations, 3 injured after dorm fire at Prairie View A&M

Watch CBS News

By CBSDFW Staff

/ CBS/AP

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Three people were injured when a fire broke out early on April 20 at a residence hall at a university in Texas university.

The fire happened shortly before 6:00 a.m. at a student housing building at Prairie View A&M University, about 45 miles northwest of Houston. The school said the dorm was evacuated and all residents were accounted for. The building is near the campus library and other student dorms.

The university said there were three reported injuries but did not provide details.

The fire started on the 3rd floor and fire officials believe it may have began in the air conditioning. Flame and smoke were reportedly contained to a hallway. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

