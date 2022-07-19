Watch CBS News
Local News

Evacuation center set up as large brush fire moves in Somervell County

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

Large brush fire moving quickly in Somervell County
Large brush fire moving quickly in Somervell County 00:27

SOMERVELL COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A large brush fire is moving fast in northern Somervell County. 

According to the Texas Forest Service, as of late Monday night, the fire has burned 300 acres and is still 0% contained.

The scene is off County Road 1004, west of Glen Rose. According to the Somervell County Fire Department, the fire is located between Chalk Mountain and Dinosaur Valley State Park. There are no current threats to Hood County. 

Eight structures have been lost and hundreds of homes have been evacuated, according to the Texas Forest Service. The fire is reportedly fuel driven, not wind driven.

Somervell County has set up a reception center at the Somervell County Expo Center for evacuees who may need shelter. The Red Cross also has a shelter set up at the Expo Center.

This story is developing.

First published on July 18, 2022 / 8:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.