Evacuation center set up as large brush fire moves in Somervell County

SOMERVELL COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A large brush fire is moving fast in northern Somervell County.

According to the Texas Forest Service, as of late Monday night, the fire has burned 300 acres and is still 0% contained.

The scene is off County Road 1004, west of Glen Rose. According to the Somervell County Fire Department, the fire is located between Chalk Mountain and Dinosaur Valley State Park. There are no current threats to Hood County.

Eight structures have been lost and hundreds of homes have been evacuated, according to the Texas Forest Service. The fire is reportedly fuel driven, not wind driven.

Somervell County has set up a reception center at the Somervell County Expo Center for evacuees who may need shelter. The Red Cross also has a shelter set up at the Expo Center.

This story is developing.