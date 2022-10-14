Escaped inmate from Coryell County added to Texas 10 Most Wanted list

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Prison escapee Brandon Wayne Hogan has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive's list, Texas DPS announced Friday.

Hogan, 37, has been on the run since Sept. 26, when he escaped from his work crew at Seaton Cemetery near Leon Junction.

In August 2022, Hogan was arrested in Coryell County for theft of a firearm, burglary, assault and criminal mischief. He was also convicted of assault in 2007.

Officials say Hogan is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has tattoos on his chest, right shoulder and both arms.

Hogan has ties to the cities of McGregor and Gatesville and should be considered armed and dangerous, officials say. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

For more information or updates, view his wanted bulletin.