ERCOT asking Texans to conserve energy for second time this week

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - As extreme heat continues to drain power across Texas, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has issued a second conservation appeal for 2-8 p.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday marks the 11th day in a row of 100 degree days -- the longest streak since 2016. This is the third hottest start to July and the third hottest start to summer on record.

The weather conditions are expected to be similar to Monday's, when the first conservation appeal was issued. Texans and businesses responded Monday by reducing their energy use by 500 megawatts (MWs).

A heat advisory is likely to continue into Thursday and triple digit highs are expected to continue past the weekend.

In a statement released Wednesday, ERCOT said conservation is a "reliability tool" that has been deployed over four dozen times since 2008 to manage grid operations.

According to the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), Texans can reduce their electricity use by turning up their thermostat a degree or two and by postponing running major appliances during the appeal's timeframe.