Texas Midterm Election 2022 Results

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's Election Day! Polls closed at 7 p.m. Central time. We break down all the results below.

Attorney General : In September, Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told supporters he's fighting to save the State of Texas against what he calls the federal government's efforts to trample over the state's rights. "I think we've now sued the Biden administration 32 times in less than two years," Paxton said. "And why does this matter? It matters because we are literally fighting for this thing we call the U.S. Constitution." Democratic challenger Rochelle Garza, a former American Civil Liberties Union and defense attorney, made abortion access central to her campaign after Texas largely banned the procedure.

The Dallas County District Attorney's race is another rematch from 2018, with incumbent Democrat John Creuzot taking on Republican Faith Johnson. Dallas County Judge: Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins is running for a fourth term leading the Dallas County Commissioners Court. Jenkins, a Democrat was elected in 2011. Republican Lauren Davis is challenging him.

Governor: Texas Governor Greg Abbott sat down with CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink to discuss the economy, school safety and why he believes Texans should re-elect him in November. School security and the Texas power grid were top of mind when Democrat Beto O'Rourke spoke to CBS 11 ahead of the midterm election

CBS 11 caught up with Lt. Governor Dan Patrick while he was on the campaign trail. He faces Democratic challenger Mike Collier. Tarrant County Judge: Tarrant County Republican Party Chair Tim O'Hare ran his campaign on the message of lowering property taxes, eliminating waste, fraud and abuse, and creating a position for an elections integrity officer. During his campaign, he received endorsements from Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn, Gov. Greg Abbott and former President Donald Trump. Democrat Deborah Peoples, the former Tarrant County Democratic Party Chairwoman listed economic development, infrastructure and affordable housing as some of her priorities. During a one-on-one with CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink in September, she touted her past as Vice President of AT&T as one of the reasons voters should choose her.

