1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – El Paso police police say one person has died and three others were taken to a hospital after a shooting in the food court at Cielo Vista Mall Wednesday night.
There is one suspect in custody. El Paso police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Gomez said it's too early to speculate on a motive.
As of 8 p.m., the scene is secured. Authorities have set up a reunification center at a nearby high school.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene, police said.
On social media, Governor Greg Abbott thanked law enforcement and first responders who quickly went into action.
Cielo Vista Mall is located on Gateway Boulevard, next to a Walmart where 23 people were killed in a racist attack in 2019.
This story is developing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.