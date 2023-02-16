1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – El Paso police police say one person has died and three others were taken to a hospital after a shooting in the food court at Cielo Vista Mall Wednesday night.

There is one suspect in custody. El Paso police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Gomez said it's too early to speculate on a motive.

As of 8 p.m., the scene is secured. Authorities have set up a reunification center at a nearby high school.

Incident Update at Cielo Vista Mall: @EPPOLICE four people were shot (1 person is dead, 3 injured). One person is in custody. Law enforcement is clearing the mall, this will take time. The scene is secured at this time. It is too early to speculate the motive for this shooting. — City of El Paso (@ElPasoTXGov) February 16, 2023

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, police said.

On social media, Governor Greg Abbott thanked law enforcement and first responders who quickly went into action.

I spoke to Mayor Leeser about the shooting tonight in El Paso. l offered the full support of the State of Texas, including the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Division of Emergency Management to help the city of El Paso respond to this tragic event. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 16, 2023

Cielo Vista Mall is located on Gateway Boulevard, next to a Walmart where 23 people were killed in a racist attack in 2019.

This story is developing.