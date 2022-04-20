Check out some of the effects stress has on your body

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Stress is a normal feeling, but when it lasts a long time it can be harmful to your health.

There are two types of stress. MedlinePlus defines acute stress as short-term stress that goes away quickly. Examples would be slamming on your breaks in traffic or a fight with your partner.

Chronic stress is more long-term. It's brought on by things like money problems, trouble at work, or an unhappy marriage. Over time, chronic stress can take a toll.

Chronic stress can put you at higher risk for:

High blood pressure

Heart disease

Diabetes

Anxiety and depression

Skin problems like acne or eczema

Issues with menstrual cycles

Stress can cause both physical and emotional symptoms. Some signs you're feeling the pressure:

Headaches

An upset stomach

Forgetfulness

Lack of energy or focus.

Experts say it's time to call your doctor when you're feeling overwhelmed and you have feelings of panic.