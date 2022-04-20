Check out some of the effects stress has on your body

Watch CBS News

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Stress is a normal feeling, but when it lasts a long time it can be harmful to your health.

There are two types of stress. MedlinePlus defines acute stress as short-term stress that goes away quickly. Examples would be  slamming on your breaks in traffic or a fight with your partner.

Chronic stress is more long-term. It's brought on by things like money problems, trouble at work, or an unhappy marriage. Over time, chronic stress can take a toll.

Chronic stress can put you at higher risk for:

  • High blood pressure
  • Heart disease
  • Diabetes
  • Anxiety and depression
  • Skin problems like acne or eczema
  • Issues with menstrual cycles 

Stress can cause both physical and emotional symptoms. Some signs you're feeling the pressure:

  • Headaches
  • An upset stomach
  • Forgetfulness
  • Lack of energy or focus.

Experts say it's time to call your doctor when you're feeling overwhelmed  and  you have feelings of panic.

