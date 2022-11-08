Watch CBS News
Eastbound lanes of I-30 closed following police investigation into possible shooting

By CBS DFW Staff

**This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.**  

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — All eastbound lanes of I-30 are closed following a police investigation into a possible shooting Tuesday morning.

IH-30 Eastbound at Cooks Lane closed Texas Department of Public Safety

At 9:51 a.m. Nov. 8, a safety alert went out from the Texas Department of Transportation to inform drivers of the closure.

A source at the scene told CBS 11 that a victim was shot multiple times from a passing vehicle, causing them to wreck. The same source said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital where they're in critical but stable condition.

