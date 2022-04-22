Earth Day: Learn what should and shouldn't be thrown in the trash

Find out what can and can't be disposed of at a landfill

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - North Texas landfills are filling up and there's a lot of confusion about what should and shouldn't end up there.

Trucks work round-the-clock at the landfill in Arlington. Americans are packing landfills, like the one there, with more than 100 million tons of waste each year.

Republic Services Division Manager Dave Hildreth explained that sometimes people add contaminants to landfills by throwing away items that don't belong there. "You know, things like paint or oil or any liquid shouldn't come to a landfill at all. Other materials... batteries, tires, those kind of things they shouldn't come to a landfill."

Arlington Environmental Services Administrator Sunanda Katragaeda said they've taken steps to keep those kinds of contaminants out of the landfill. "The City of Arlington specifically has an agreement with the Fort Worth Environmental Collection Center where Arlington residents can go and drop off these items for free," she said.

According to Katragaeda, the City has seen trash with pool cleaners, medical waste and even florescent light bulbs -- all items that hurt the environment and have other risks. "It can definitely pose a health risk for our waste collections workers, as well as for the vehicles."

The success of local landfills depend largely on consumers. Residents need to educate themselves on what should and shouldn't end up in the landfill.

Hildreth says the landfill processes more than just trash -- people can drop off concrete, wood, and yard brush separately. The programs are in place to ensure that items don't go to waste.

"We pull about a half a million tons a year of concrete out of the waste stream and repurpose it as gravel," said Hildreth. "We pull close to 100,000 tons a year of yard waste and brush and leaves out of the waste stream and repurpose it for balshore compost."

The goal is to reuse, recycle, and repurpose items once you're done with them. And if none of those fit the bill, then Hildreth says throw it away. "That's how we reduce the amount of trash that goes into the landfill, how you make it last longer, how you make a more sustainable solid waste plan for the whole community."

Environmental workers say we are always going to be dependent on landfills for part of our waste stream. But we can all do our part by not contaminating the landfill with items that can be properly disposed of or recycled.

Check your city recycling and trash program for specific ways on how to dispose hazardous waste.