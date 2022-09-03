Watch CBS News
Early morning shooting in Deep Ellum leaves 1 dead

By Alex Keller

CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A young man was killed early Saturday morning after he was shot near Deep Ellum.

Police said that just after 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2022, officers were flagged down and alerted to a nearby shooting at Malcolm X and Commerce Street. 

When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old man lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Investigators later determined that the shooting actually happened nearby at 2800 Clover Street.

So far, no possible suspects have been publicly named. The victim will be identified after his next of kin are notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Emmanuel Romano at (214) 671-4096 or by email.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers, which will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an felony arrest and indictment. Phone lines are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and can be reached at (214) 373-8477.

September 3, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

