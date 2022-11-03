Watch CBS News
Early morning flight diverts back to DFW Airport due to possible mechanical issues

By CBS DFW Staff

CBS DFW

DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) — An early morning flight out of DFW Airport was diverted back due to possible mechanical issues, officials said Thursday.

American Airlines flight 2989 was heading to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago when shortly after takeoff, it had to return.

Officials said the aircraft landed "without incident and taxied to the gate under its own power."

Travelers have since been scheduled to re-depart on another plane.

November 3, 2022

