Standoff near Eagle Mountain Lake erupts into flames, 1 officer injured

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A home near Eagle Mountain Lake erupted into flames today after an attempt by Tarrant County Sheriff's Deputies to serve a felony warrant turned into an hours-long standoff.

At 9:29 a.m. on June 23, 2022, deputies arrived at a home in the 500 block of Indian Creek Road to arrest a suspect on a felony warrant.

When law enforcement arrived, the suspect began firing his gun at them. The deputies moved into defensive positions and started negotiating with the suspect.

SWAT units were called to the scene and began using tactical measures to get the suspect to come out, but he continued to fire rounds throughout the standoff.

At some point during the standoff, the suspect dropped "incendiary devices" on the front porch and started a fire.

One officer was injured in the blaze, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The suspect was not taken into custody, and his condition is unknown.

The Tarrant County Sherriff's Office said the scene is still active and advised the public to avoid the area for now. The investigation is ongoing.