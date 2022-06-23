Watch CBS News
Crime

Standoff near Eagle Mountain Lake erupts into flames, 1 officer injured

By Alex Keller

/ CBS DFW

Your Thursday Afternoon Headlines, June 23rd, 2022
Your Thursday Afternoon Headlines, June 23rd, 2022 02:53

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A home near Eagle Mountain Lake erupted into flames today after an attempt by Tarrant County Sheriff's Deputies to serve a felony warrant turned into an hours-long standoff.

fire-standoff-1.jpg
CBSDFW.com

At 9:29 a.m. on June 23, 2022, deputies arrived at a home in the 500 block of Indian Creek Road to arrest a suspect on a felony warrant.

fire-standoff-2.jpg
CBSDFW.com

When law enforcement arrived, the suspect began firing his gun at them. The deputies moved into defensive positions and started negotiating with the suspect.

SWAT units were called to the scene and began using tactical measures to get the suspect to come out, but he continued to fire rounds throughout the standoff.

fire-standoff-5.jpg
CBSDFW.com

At some point during the standoff, the suspect dropped "incendiary devices" on the front porch and started a fire.

One officer was injured in the blaze, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

fire-standoff-7.jpg
CBSDFW.com

The suspect was not taken into custody, and his condition is unknown.

The Tarrant County Sherriff's Office said the scene is still active and advised the public to avoid the area for now. The investigation is ongoing.

First published on June 23, 2022 / 2:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.