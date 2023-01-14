Duncanville celebrates second state football title with parade

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Last month, Duncanville High School took home the state's top high school football title in the Class 6-A Division One state championship, their second time to do so.

Tonight, a city-wide celebration. The team and community came out for a parade around downtown.

Angela Scales is proud to say both her son and grandson played football for Duncanville High School and both had state championships.

"I'm so proud of my son," Jerry Scales said. "He started for three years, so I'm just so proud of him."

Fans said a lot of this year's success can be credited to Head Coach Reginald Samples.

"There's a lot more to this man than being a football coach," Mayor Barry Gordon said. "He's a great guy and goes for integrity and professionalism in the sport."

Samples has been named the 2022 MaxPreps National High School Football Coach of the Year and has more than 30 years and 300 wins under his belt as a head coach.

This season, leading the Panthers to a 15-0 record and their first football state title in 24 years. We asked how he did it.

"Hard work," Samples said. "You have to have a good staff. You got to have support and of course you got to have good football players. So the combination of all of that it makes it work."

Duncanville is not the only state football champ in North Texas. DeSoto, Aledo and South Oak Cliff all also won titles last month.