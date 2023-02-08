Drug prevention experts: Talk to your teen about the dangers of counterfeit pills

Drug prevention experts: Talk to your teen about the dangers of counterfeit pills

Drug prevention experts: Talk to your teen about the dangers of counterfeit pills

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It could happen anywhere. That's what drug prevention experts say about a fentanyl ring in Carrollton that led to at least 10 teen overdoses, including three deaths, according to authorities.

"It's in every neighborhood. It's in every city," said Becky Tinney, director of special projects for the Recovery Resource Council.

And its victims are getting younger and younger. In Carrollton, one student who was hospitalized with fentanyl poisoning was just 13. Tinney said one issue is accessibility.

"Social media is one of the most popular platforms for buying and selling illicit drugs, and all of our kids are on some form of social media," she said.

She said the keys to prevention lie both with the parents and the schools. She said start talking to your kids now about only taking pills from a trusted adult or their doctor.

"We can't wait for the right moment. We can't wait for something to happen. Because when something happens, it might be too late to have that conversation."

She said to roleplay how they'd say no, and create an open dialogue about the dangers of counterfeit pills.

"Normalize it. Give them a safe space to ask questions."

The Recovery Resource Council also offers a free prevention program for schools. They have four different evidence-based curriculums for grades Pre-K to 12, taught by certified prevention specialists.

"Currently, we're providing those curriculums in 10 schools across Dallas County, but we have the capacity to serve more, and we want to serve more," she said.

They also have two full-time counselors who offer free therapy sessions to middle and high school-aged students. All efforts to keep fentanyl from ever even reaching teens' hands.

"We're not in a situation anymore where kids can learn from their mistakes. They might not have that opportunity. It might be one mistake that ends their life."