Driver faces DWI charge after crashing into tree in Tarrant County

By CBSDFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Two people are recovering at the hospital after crashing their car into a tree on April 28. 

Tarrant County Sheriff's Deputies arrived just after 2:30 a.m. to the scene in the 4200 block of FM 1187. The driver and passenger were removed from the car, which caught fire shortly after. 

Deputies said the driver was charged with DWI. 

Once he's released from the hospital, they will book him into the Tarrant County Jail. No one else was injured in the crash.

First published on April 28, 2022 / 12:50 PM

