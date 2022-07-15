Watch CBS News
Driver dies after vehicle flips over in Fort Worth

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead following a single vehicle crash in Fort Worth Thursday night.

At 11:08 p.m. July 14, police responded to a report of a "major accident" at 16200 Lone Star Cir. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle had flipped over.

The driver - whose identity has not been released - was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

First published on July 15, 2022 / 8:31 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

