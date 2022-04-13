DPS: Truck inspection stops at Texas border may deter human, drug smugglers

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- The work being done by Texas DPS officials at one border crossing just outside of Laredo has come under heavy criticism due to the delays it's created in getting trucks and their supply loads into the United States.

The massive backlog is due to Governor Greg Abbott's recent order to inspect all trucks coming into the state to check for cases of human smuggling.

Now going on it's seventh day, the Colombia-Solidarity border bridge has seen some of the most extensive wait times -- with some drivers reporting to have been in line for up to 12 hours.

DPS spokesman Erick Estrada says they are mainly looking to ensure the trucks are in working order and are safe to be on Texas roads.

"These violations are crucial because if these truck drivers manage to cross these ports of entry in that condition, they can cause accidents and even fatalities," Estrada said.

Though there is a current backlog, DPS has always had this inspection operation. The difference is that they are now conducting safety inspections on every truck coming through, not just random ones.

KEN MOLESTINA: "I have to ask you, because I know these trucks are also inspected by customs and even U.S. DOT. What is it that you guys are hoping to catch that maybe they missed?"

ESTRADA: "What happens is that a lot of the things we look at are safety inspections. During these safety inspections, sometimes when we look at the bill of sale, we look at the contents and make sure the contents that they are reporting on that bill of sale are the contents they actually have in their trailer. Sometimes this isn't the case. Sometimes they have other kind of contraband, not just humans but drug trafficking."

Estrada says so far they haven't found any cases of human smuggling or drugs, but they have stopped nearly 1,000 unsafe trucks since the new effort began.

DPS officials believe their all-hands-on-deck effort may have stopped criminals in Mexico from smuggling humans and drugs on the bridge.

MOLESTINA: "You're saying they are aware of what you are doing here and this could be a deterrent for them not to put people on trucks?"

ESTRADA: "Yes sir. We have other ports of entries surrounding Laredo and other Texas port of entries. So, they know we are here. It might be a deterrent factor that we are here. So, to us, it's actually working."