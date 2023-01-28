North Texans call for justice for Tyre Nichols at rally outside Dallas police headquarters

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Outside Dallas police headquarters, there were calls for justice for Tyre Nichols Friday night.

"It's pretty disgusting to see what they did to that man," Shenita Cleveland said. "For a whole 30 minutes you hear them say put your hands behind your back, give me your hands, give me your hands."

Dallas residents are reacting to newly released body cam video that shows a Jan. 7 Memphis traffic stop that eventually leads to five officers beating Nichols relentlessly. The 29-year-old father was hospitalized and died three days later.

"Why is it in 2023 something like that is still happening?" Christina Melendez said. "Five police officers for one guy?"

Law enforcement agencies across the country have been quick to condemn the actions of the five former officers who are now all facing multiple charges including second degree murder.

"Along with the rest of the world I am ashamed," Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said. "As law enforcement we take an oath to protect and serve. The actions that day broke, violated and tarnished that oath."

On Twitter, he said this to the community:

"We will ensure anyone who chooses to peacefully protest, hold vigils, remembrances can do so safely and securely in our city," Garcia said. "We respect everyone's constitutional right, but we will not condone lawlessness in the our city."

Friday's rally remained peaceful.

Organizers say in the future, they want to avoid similar incidents from occurring in North Texas. They believe even in our own communities systemic racism and excessive use of force in police work needs to be addressed.

"It needs to stop, so we're here to support it," Charles Simpson said.

More demonstrations are expected to take place across the country this weekend.

However, none here locally that we've heard of.