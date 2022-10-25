Watch CBS News
Crime

Investigators still searching for suspect in fatal Fourth of July shooting

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

Your Tuesday Afternoon Headlines, October 25th, 2022
Your Tuesday Afternoon Headlines, October 25th, 2022 02:56

DALLAS (CBSDFW) - Homicide detectives are still searching for a killer after John Kentreal Hightower, 19, died at the hospital two days after he was shot. 

Hightower and a 43-year-old woman, who was also shot at the gathering but survived, were injured on the Fourth of July 2021. 

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Park Row Avenue. 

Police haven't released any more information about a suspect or suspects. 

The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact 214-671-3584.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 4:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.