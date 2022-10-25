Investigators still searching for suspect in fatal Fourth of July shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW) - Homicide detectives are still searching for a killer after John Kentreal Hightower, 19, died at the hospital two days after he was shot.

Hightower and a 43-year-old woman, who was also shot at the gathering but survived, were injured on the Fourth of July 2021.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Park Row Avenue.

Police haven't released any more information about a suspect or suspects.

The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact 214-671-3584.