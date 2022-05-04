DPD: man pistol-whipped, shot on Great Trinity Forest Way

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in Dallas are searching for the gunman who pistol-whipped and shot a man about an hour before midnight on May 3.

Officials say officers were sent to the 7900 block of South Great Trinity Forest Way after getting reports of a shooting.

When police got to the scene they found a 58-year-old male who had a gunshot wound to the chest.

Dallas Fire Rescue took the victim, whose name has not been released, to a nearby hospital but he died form his injuries.

Police say their preliminary investigation revealed a witness was walking from a convenience store with the victim when an unknown Black male, wearing all white and a white gator mask, walked up behind the victim and began to pistol-whip him. The suspect then shot the victim and ran away.

Investigators don't know the motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting and are asking that anyone who has information about the incident or who knows the identity of the suspect call Homicide Detective Frank Serra at 214-671-4320 or contact him by email.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.