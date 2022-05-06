DPD: man arrested after killing 11-year-old while showing off gun

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police have arrested a man who they say shot and killed an 11-year-old while showing off a gun.

It was just after 7:30 p.m. on May 5 when officers were sent to the 2500 block of Fatima Avenue. Once there, police found the victim with a gunshot wound to the neck. The child was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead.

The person believed to have fired the gun, Andre Sharp, was still at the scene and gave a .38 revolver to the responding officers.

Mugshot of 29-year-old Andre Sharp. Dallas County Jail

Investigators say they later learned that Sharp, 29, had taken the gun out to show the 11-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, and another person. According to witnesses, Sharp was pointing the gun at the two and pulling the trigger each time he did. The gun is said to have only fired when he pointed it and pulled the trigger in the direction of the victim.

Sharp was arrested, taken to Lew Sterrett, and charged with murder. As of Friday morning his bond had not been set.