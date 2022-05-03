DPD arrest after $100K stolen from Iraqi family in Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Muslim family in North Texas, who CBS 11 News first introduced you to more than 6 months ago while reporting the theft of their life savings, got some good news to celebrate the end of Ramadan.

Dallas police have arrested two men in connection with a car break-in, back in November 2021, in the parking garage of an apartment complex near Greenville Avenue and Lovers Lane.

Ahmed Alnajjar had $100,000 in cash stolen from inside his SUV. It was money saved for his family to leave Iraq and come to the US, after helping American soldiers during the war. The family worried the thieves would never be found and has depended on the generosity of others to get by.

The timing of everything couldn't have been better. Police gave the Muslim couple and their two kids the good news just as Ramadan was ending.

Ramadan is the Arabic name for the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and is considered one of the holiest Islamic months. During this month believers are expected to fast, pray and spend time with their community in order to strengthen their relationship with God.

The Alnajjar family is confident the money will eventually be found or returned. But the police report says no property was recovered.

"It just depends on what happens after this," the couple's son, Hassan, said.

For now, wife and mother Amel Alzubaidi is hoping for the best. "We trust [sic] judicial branch," she said. "Of course they will return our rights ... our money for us. Because I still have my faith."

The family is grateful to authorities but may have to seek a crime victims attorney to recover the stolen money if prosecutors are not able to track it t down.