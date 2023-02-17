Second Gentleman makes a stop in Dallas for BBYO International Convention

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Second Gentleman of the United States, Douglas Emhoff, is in Dallas to attend an annual gathering of Jewish teens from around the world.

As the first Jewish spouse of a U.S. President or Vice President, he's leading a roundtable discussion on combating antisemitism at this year's BBYO International Convention. It aims to give Jewish teens more meaningful Jewish experiences.

"I want to make sure that everyone can live openly and proudly without fear and I know there's a lot of fear out there right now," Emhoff said. "Part of the work that I've been doing is to educate, to explain who Jews are, explain what the Holocaust was.. but it's really to also just listen."

Teddy Schneiderman is one of more than 3,000 teens who will be sharing their experiences over the next five days.

"Antisemitism has hit me personally," Schneiderman said. "I've had antisemitic things said to me in the past and it doesn't feel good."

"I would guess that everyone at this convention has at least been the victim of a remark, or something being said to them," Noah Fox said.

"We got to call it out each and every time and not just let it become normalized," Emhoff said.

He told the teens there must be consequences. On behalf of the Biden-Harris administration, he's working on a plan.

"Standing up an interagency group, all aspects of the federal government," Emhoff said. "About a week ago we had one of our first meetings. I think there were 60 people in the room. I came back from Europe. Met with leaders there. Made a report so we're going to incorporate all that into a plan."

The U.S. Department of Education has released info on how to file a complaint with the Office for Civil Rights. They're also working with schools and communities on how to best respond.

"I think two really important things. 1. Holocaust education 2. Safe reporting systems," Ellie Bombel said.

"We're here to inspire," Schneiderman said. "We're here to make a difference in the world and that's what BBYO IC is all about."

Several of the teens said when they go back home, they plan to initiate conversations in their own communities.