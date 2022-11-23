Double trouble: Two male giraffes born at Fort Worth Zoo

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — One baby giraffe would be exciting enough, but the Fort Worth Zoo is feeling extra thankful this year.

The zoo announced that not one, but two baby male reticulated giraffes were born within the last month.

With the birth of Bruno the western lowland gorilla earlier this month and Asian elephant Brazos in Oct. of last year, the two baby giraffes are doubling the zoo's baby boy count.

The older of the two calves, Sherlock, was born on Oct. 26, 2022. Just a few weeks later, on Nov. 6, 2022, his trusty sidekick Watson was born.

Sherlock (left) and Watson (right) standing next to his mother. CBSDFW.com

For giraffes, both baby boys are relatively small; Sherlock is 5'10" and weighs 171 lbs, and Watson is 6'3". Zookeepers said they can't get a weight for Watson yet - he's sticking closely to his mother's side for now.

Sherlock and Watson are the second and third baby giraffes, resprectively, to be born at the Fort Worth zoo this year. A baby girl, Pele was born this June.

Once they're all grown up, giraffes can weigh over a ton. Their necks alone can reach up to 7' long.