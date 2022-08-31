Stay home: don't bring asymptomatic kids to ER for COVID testing

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - For the second year in a row, Cook Children's Emergency Department and Urgent Care Centers are seeing an influx of parents bringing in children who were exposed to COVID-19 but show no symptoms.

This is causing long wait times, according to the hospital, at all locations and putting "unnecessary strain on the health care system."

On Aug. 29, their Emergency Department staff saw 614 patients, which is equivalent to a patient checking in every 2 minutes for 24 hours straight. That's nearly double the number of patients they typically see. The hospital's eight Urgent Care Centers saw 873 patients, which is also much more than usual.

"We are seeing patient volumes equivalent to our worst winters, and it's taking a toll on our staff," said Kara Starnes, D.O., medical director of Cook Children's Urgent Care. "We need everyone's help by staying home if you only need a COVID test or if your child has mild symptoms."

Currently, 23% of COVID tests at Cook Children's UCCs are coming back positive. In addition to COVID, Dr. Starnes said they are seeing a lot of colds.

"If your child tests positive for COVID at home, you can trust the test. You don't need to have a health care provider confirm the results," Dr. Starnes said. "If a COVID test comes back negative, it's safe to monitor minor symptoms at home and re-test in 48 hours."

Cook Children's experienced a very similar situation in August 2021, likely triggered by kids going back to school.

Doctors are asking parents to avoid the emergency room for COVID-19 testing. If your child was exposed to COVID-19, please use an at-home test or schedule an appointment with a testing location such as a pharmacy.

"If your child needs emergency care treatment, our Emergency Department is here for you. That's why we're here," said Natalie Carpenter, director of Emergency Services at Cook Children's. "But please don't come to the emergency department for a simple COVID test."

Do take your child for the following COVID-19 symptoms:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds, depending on skin tone

The hospital provided the following guide for other reasons go to the emergency room:

Go to the emergency room if your child has trouble breathing, unusual sleepiness or confusion, poison ingestion, head injury with vomiting, serious burn or another life-threatening condition.

Call your health care provider if your child has ear pain, sore throat, diarrhea or vomiting, rash, cough or other non-urgent health concerns. The pediatrician's office can help you decide what steps to take.

If you can't get to your provider's office or it's after hours, go to an urgent care center. Urgent care centers manage the same problems as your regular health care provider plus services such as X-rays, stitches and splints.



Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order three rounds of at-home COVID-19 test kits from the government. You can easily sign up at covid.gov/tests and have the tests delivered to your home. The last day to order tests is Friday, Sept. 2.