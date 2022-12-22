Doncic, Mavericks rebound to beat Timberwolves for split

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 25 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-99 on Wednesday night to split the two-game set.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles the ball in the key while Jaden McDaniels #3 of the Minnesota Timberwolves defends in the second quarter of the game at Target Center on December 19, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. David Berding / Getty Images

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points after an illness sidelined him Monday night in Dallas' 116-106 loss in Minnesota in which Doncic and coach Jason Kidd were ejected.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 19 points and Christian Wood added 12 for Dallas, which had lost two in a row.

Rudy Gobert returned for the Timberwolves after missing three games with a sprained ankle, finishing with 9 points and 15 rebounds. Anthony Edwards had 23 points and Austin Rivers added 21 points in his second straight start for Minnesota, which had won three straight.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Hardaway hit two 3-pointers to start a 15-4 run as the Mavericks rallied and took control. Reggie Bullock added a pair of 3s during the run and Dallas finished 13 of 39 from beyond the 3-point line.

The Mavericks were 6 of 10 from 3 in the fourth, while the Timberwolves had trouble converting from the outside. Minnesota was 8 of 30 from 3.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Dorian Finney-Smith was out with a right adductor strain. He was injured in the third quarter of Monday night's game. … Dwight Powell returned after missing two games with a left thigh contusion. He came off the bench with Wood remaining in the starting lineup. … Maxi Kleber underwent surgery for a right hamstring tear on Monday. The team said he will begin rehabilitation immediately and there is no timetable for his return.

Timberwolves: Kyle Anderson was a game-time decision but missed his second straight game with back spasms. … Minnesota shot just 10 free throws, making seven, compared to Dallas going 23 of 27 from the line.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: End their trip Friday night at Houston.

Timberwolves: Start a four-game trip in Boston on Friday night.