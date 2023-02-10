First round of donations from North Texas to Turkey take off

First round of donations from North Texas to Turkey takes off

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Turkish American Association of North Texas has been working non-stop to help those who have lost everything following the catastrophic earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Ten tons of relief supplies are getting shipped to Turkey from North Texas after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and northern Syria. Erin Jones/CBS DFW

In just a couple of days, North Texans have donated thousands of items to give to those in need.

Ten tons of relief supplies are headed to Turkey Thursday night. Eight pallets are loaded with relief supplies including items like canned food, personal hygiene items and winter clothing.

Tonight is their first shipment to Turkey. Turkish Airlines and Turkish Cargo offered to fly everything for free.

Right now, the Turkish American Association of North Texas is in touch with those in the danger zone and say the need is staggering. The devastation so widespread, many are still waiting for help.

"The outpouring of help and donations, such as the magnitude of the shipments you see...was an effort from all of DFW and this is just the beginning of it," Turkish American Association of North Texas President Erdal Sipahi said. "It took an army of volunteers, and they came out of everywhere and we didn't ask, they just came and offered their help."

Turkish Airlines employees prepare to ship donations from North Texas to Turkey after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and northern Syria. Erin Jones/CBS DFW

DFW International Airport Acting Federal Security Director Lawanda Hale said she would like to thank TSA leadership for the Cargo Acceptance Amendment.

"This amendment allows Turkish Airlines to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Turkey and Syria that have been impacted by a devastating earthquake," she said. "It is with great honor that we the TSA have this opportunity to assist with expediting the much needed supplies to those in need. I would like to thank, of course, Turkish Airlines and Turkish Cargo for leading this effort but also DFW Airport, Custom and Boarder Protection and all North Texans as it would not be possible without them."

Another flight is scheduled for Friday and then there will be more next week.

The nonprofit says there's still time to donate. If you are interested in donating, click here.