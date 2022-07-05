Domestic dispute leads to stabbing at Fort Worth home, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A domestic dispute led to a stabbing that injured two people outside a Fort Worth home Monday afternoon, police say.

At approximately 3:42 p.m. July 4, police were sent to a stabbing call at a home on the 300 block of East Morningside Drive.

When officers arrived, they found two victims -- a juvenile male and an adult male -- in the front yard with stab wounds to their arms. Both victims were taken to Harris Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Officers learned that the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute between the two victims and the suspect, who is the common-law husband of the victims' mother.

Police said a verbal altercation began inside the home and then spilled out into the front yard where it turned physical.

After the altercation, police believed the suspect fled inside the residence and barricaded himself. However, the home was empty when law enforcement entered with a search warrant.

During negotiations, the suspect was persuaded to return to the scene at about 7:35 p.m.

The suspect reported he had suffered a head injury and was subsequently taken to Harris Hospital in an unknown condition.

No arrest has been made at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.